The 25th annual Herb Lunday Grizzly Golf Classic, a fund-raising event for Grizzly Athletics at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP), will take place Oct. 9 at the West Plains Country Club.
This year, participants will notice a few differences in the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said, including the new date. The tournament was originally scheduled for Sept. 11.
“After discussion with the Grizzly Booster Club Board of Directors and gathering more information from university administration, it has been decided to move the tournament to Friday, Oct. 9,” said Grizzly Volleyball Head Coach and Athletic Director Paula Wiedemann.
Also, due to continuing concerns about the coronavirus, the tournament will be a two-person scramble instead of a three-person scramble, Wiedemann added.
Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. Participants will tee off at noon.
“If the number of teams exceeds capacity, we will adjust the schedule for morning and afternoon rounds,” Wiedemann said.
Tournament registration has been extended. Cart registration ends September 25. We are encouraging all teams to bring their own golf cart. We cannot guarantee cart reservations due to limited availability.
Golfers are welcome to practice their swings at the driving range with range balls prior to the event’s start time, Wiedemann said.
Lunch and premium Grizzly prizes will be provided to all participants. Special prizes will be awarded to flight winners.
There will also be two fantastic hole-in-one prizes. One winner could receive a $10,000 Cash Prize (sponsored by Grizzly Volleyball Camps), and another could receive an LS MT125 Tractor with Backhoe and mower deck (sponsored by Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply), and a Rivercraft 14’ + 2’ Dovetail Trailer and tailgate, valued at $19,999.00.
Area businesses and individuals are welcome to sponsor a hole for $150. Those interested should contact the MSU-WP development office at 417-255-7240 for more information.
To register a team for the event, call 417-255-7240 or go to msuwpgrizzlies.com/general/Grizzly_Golf_Classic_Form.
“This is the 25th anniversary of the tournament. We look forward to a great day on the golf course,” Wiedemann said.
