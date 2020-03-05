The West Plains High School Zizzer boys finished their season Tuesday night with a 52-72 loss against the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats in the sectional round of the Class 4 District 11 tournament.
“It’s always hard to work the ball around players that have so much extra reach,” said Zizzer Head Coach Shane Benson. “Their size definitely helped them.“
The Zizzers missed a couple of shots early on that should have been made, and the Wildcats got a couple of shots to fall that probably shouldn’t have. This allowed Kickapoo to pull out front, and West Plains spent the rest of the game playing catch-up.
There were moments the Zizzers seemed to be within reach of the lead, but just couldn’t quite make it happen.
“We were turning them over pretty well, we just couldn’t translate that to made baskets,” said Benson.
Alan Marcak was the leading scorer for West Plains with 13, but Taylor Harrison was right behind with 12 points of his own. Chaney Martin had 9, Daegen Green 5, Drew Dawson 3 and Eli McGinley, Carter Martin and Gunner Robbins each had 2 points.
“I am extremely proud of the basketball these boys played all year,” said Coach Benson.
The cold statistics of this team don’t always reflect the basketball they played. Through the season there were several near misses, a few that slipped away in the end and one outright robbery.
The travesty that occurred in the game against Kickapoo when the Zizzers were leading at the final buzzer, only to have seconds put back on the clock, was followed by a blatant charge that was not levied against the Chiefs, thus allowing Kickapoo to force the game the to overtime will echo through the Zizzers’ locker room for years to come.
The Zizzers came to play at every single game all season, and even when the higher number ended up on the “wrong” side of the scoreboard, they walked off the court with their heads held high knowing they had left it all out there.
The boys of the West Plains High School basketball team fought hard all year, and deserve the pride of their school and their community.
