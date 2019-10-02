I am Brian Smolnik and I am the proud owner of Bella Springs Mushroom Farm, located right here in West Plains.
At Bella Springs Mushroom Farm, we take pride in growing plump, juicy and delicious portobello, baby bella, and oyster mushrooms. The mushrooms we grow are nutritious, easy to cook and full of flavor.
We built a 12-foot by 12-foot room to grow our mushrooms in. We keep the room between 63 and 68 degrees, with the humidity between 85 and 90%. For the mycelium to grow, we mist the mushrooms early in the morning and again late in the evening.
We harvest our mushrooms as close to market days as we can without letting the mushrooms get overgrown or overmature in the blocks and the kits that we have. Each week we will typically package between 60 and 100 trays of mushrooms that we sell them at the GOFARM Farmers Market across from Walmart, next to Burger King.
The oyster mushrooms grow in blocks of cottonseed hulls and our portobello mushrooms are grown in soil that helps to keep the mycelium moist and provide nutrients.
When I prepare my mushrooms, I will typically sauté the mushrooms in a little butter with salt and pepper, along with caramelized onion and garlic.
Bella Springs Mushroom Farm is at the market every Saturday morning with fresh mushrooms. Sometimes I grill up free samples for you to enjoy and I am always happy to answer your questions, we are open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. I look forward to seeing you there.
