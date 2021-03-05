Earlier this season, the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball team brought home a road win against Three Rivers College, 100-90.
On Monday night, the Raiders returned with a vengeance, defeating the Grizzlies 106-88 on their home turf.
“The difference between those two games is that Three Rivers played harder and shot it better,” Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay said. “I felt like we played hard but just didn’t shoot as well. We just have to keep learning, and we don’t have time to dwell on things with so many games coming up in a short amount of time.”
Three Rivers, now 8-4, shot a staggering 16 of 34 from the three-point line and out rebounded the Grizzlies 54-32.
Despite the setback, Phay pointed out that the Grizzlies are still a great team. Freshman guard James “Scooter” Williams led the Grizzlies with 23 points. Sophomores Byron “Tre” Breland and Jesse Zarzuela added 15 points each for the Grizzlies, who fall to 7-4 on the season.
“I really like how hard Scooter plays. He’s someone we can rally behind,” Phay said. “We have to give a lot of credit to Three Rivers, because they’re a very talented team and they have all the pieces.”
The Grizzlies and Raiders will meet for a third time on March 15 at Poplar Bluff.
“This will be a battle,” Phay said. “We will take things from this loss and learn from them, just like Three Rivers did from their loss.”
Home game win over St. Louis Community Community College
When the buckets don’t fall your way, you must find other ways to win, and that’s just what the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball team did Wednesday evening.
The Grizzlies stepped up their defensive effort and took a 70-56 decision at home over the St. Louis Community College Archers. The win ups their overall season record to 8-4.
“We had a hard time scoring tonight, but credit to St. Louis Community College because that’s what they do. They slow the game down and run a lot of actions,” Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay said.
The Grizzlies found themselves in a battle with the Archers in the first half, but thanks to their defense and 13 turnovers by the Archers, the Grizzlies went into the halftime break with a 36-35 advantage.
MSU-WP turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and expanded on that lead to secure the victory.
“I was impressed with our grit,” Phay said. “When things weren’t easy for us, we just had to keep battling and find other ways to win.”
Two Grizzlies were able to find the basket fairly consistently against the Archers. Freshman guard James “Scooter” Williams led the team in scoring with 22 points while adding eight rebounds to his tally sheet. Sophomore point guard Martaveon Jones pumped in 20 points and dished out five assists.
Sophomore guard Byron “Tre” Breland continued to do a little bit of everything for the Grizzlies, scoring 11 points and seven rebounds.
“I’m always impressed with Scooter, and I felt like he and Martaveon really played well together last night,” Phay said.
The Archers’ Ahian Barnett and Kameryn Hubbard both had 15 points in the loss, which dropped the team to 6-5 on the season.
The Grizzlies return to Region 16 action Saturday when they play Moberly Area Community College in Moberly. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
“Now we have to turn the page and get ready for Moberly on the road,” Phay said. “We have to pick our spots to attack on offense against them. Moberly is very talented, so we need to play this well defensively, but we also need to make some shots.”
