Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic (PTSC) has announced it is offering a new telehealth rehabilitation
service, providing expanded patient access. PTSC, a leader in cutting edge physical rehabilitation care,
will provide this new service using a completely confidential and safe platform similar to telemedicine,
which is compliant with HIPPA and protected health information.
Telerehab, like telemedicine, allows patients with computer access to be seen in the privacy of their
homes. This allows for physical therapy services and instructions to be provided in a wider variety of
circumstances: during inclement weather, when transportation to and from appointments is unavailable,
when illness prevents the patient from attending an in-person therapy session and during times of
quarantine.
Most diagnoses can be successfully seen and progressed with telerehab, PTSC representatives said.
Additionally, CMS/Medicare and many other insurances cover telehealth services. As with all physical
therapy care, a physician referral is needed.
PTSC is a privately owned outpatient rehabilitation clinic that is McKenzie certified, one of only 74
worldwide, and has served West Plains and the surrounding area for more than 25 years. PTSC is
dedicated to achieving optimal results and offer a wide variety of services.
Staff members are highly trained and certified in providing specialized services including dry needling,
LSVT Big (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment for Parkinson's patients), vestibular rehabilitation therapy and
lymphedema treatment.
PTSC operates two clinics in Missouri, in West Plains and Mtn. Grove, both of which offer state-of-the-
art equipment available in only 17 clinics total in Missouri.
