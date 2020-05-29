Name and Age
John W. Murrell Jr., 64
Office Sought
Councilperson, West Plains City Council
Occupation
Retired from SCOCOG after 40+ years
Are you native to the area?
Native to West Plains, born and raised.
Please tell us about your family.
I have two grown children J.W. Murrell and Ann Murrell
Education or experience that you feel qualifies you for the position.
I have a bachelor’s of science from Southwest Missouri State West Plains and SMSU. Graduated in 1978. I have 40-plus years experience working with 23 communities and 7 counties in the South Central Ozark Council of Governments region, developing capital improvement projects, writing grant applications to federal and state agencies for funding of community improvements including senior centers, water and sewer systems, parks, economic development and job creating projects, the development of comprehensive community plans and capital improvements plans, developing nonprofit annual budgets and many other community-related projects.
Why are you running for this position?
I desire to be involved in the leadership of the continued development and growth of my hometown.
What issue do you think is most important to voters in this area? How do you plan to address this issue?
Increase in wages, job opportunities, affordable housing, good education system and other features of prospering communities. Good well-paying employment opportunities. Citizens that are trained and educated for the jobs that are available.
Similarly, what single issue do you think is most critical to address in the area served by the office you’re seeking? How do you plan to address it?
Take care of the existing businesses we have and help those that want to expand their operations that will increase their revenues so they can hire more people.
Briefly describe the top three most important issues to your platform.
Increase in higher-paying employment opportunities, training of prospective employees to fill existing job vacancies and improved housing conditions.
Have you received any endorsements? Please list:
I have been encouraged by many longtime friends.
Any additional general comments?
I will represent the people of West Plains with the highest respect and regard, with an honest and sincere approach to achieving the goals that will help West Plains grow and prosper for current and new citizens of the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.