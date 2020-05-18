Welcome back, my dear fellow explorers, to The Plains West of Thomasville, where each week I
take you along as I explore everything these Ozark hills have to offer.
As always, the hope is that you will read my stories, see my photographs and feel spurred to go
out and have adventures of your own.
Last week I visited Hardy, Ark., for a stroll down memory lane. I was reminded of what an
interesting place it is to spend a day exploring. As enjoyable as it was to rediscover a place I
knew very well, I was looking forward to exploring a new place this week.
I was recently told about the Vanderhoef Memorial State Forest, which is about 10 miles south
of West Plains off of JJ Highway.
I was completely unaware of its existence, and to be honest I didn’t have high hopes of being
blown away. Of course I appreciate any time I can get out in the beauty of the Ozarks, but in my
mind this place wouldn’t be anything to write home about. I was completely wrong.
Traveling south on JJ Highway there is just a small sign indicating the forest is to the left on an
upcoming dirt road. Once on the dirt road, there are no more signs until you reach the
destination about two miles in. The parking area is nicely kept, and there are a few picnic tables
available. There are two paths into the woods, and I had to choose one.
Much to my surprise, on the dirt road I had passed over a decent size creek that, thanks to
recent rains, was high and moving fast. It turned out to be the West Fork Spring Creek, and I
hoped the trail led to the creek. I chose to enter on the left trail.
I was immediately struck by how well-maintained the trail was. The path was very wide and
clean. Walking it was incredibly easy.
Winding my way through the woods I knew within five minutes of walking that this would be one
of my new favorite places. There are three wooden bridges that cross dry creek beds, and
provide some excellent opportunities for photographs. With every turn, I hoped the creek would
come into view. Finally after about 15 minutes of hiking I got my first glimpse of the water. It was
still a decent distance away, and I hoped the trail would eventually lead me closer. I took a few
pictures just in case that was the best look I got. Thankfully, just a few hundred yards farther
down the trail, I found myself right next to the rushing stream. Don’t worry, I didn’t take a swim
this day.
A wonderful observation deck protrudes out just over the edge of the water, giving a perfect
vantage point for a photographer. As I so often do, I found myself quickly snapping a few shots
and feeling like I needed to hurry on. I forced myself to just relax and really take in the beauty
around me. I sat on the deck for nearly 20 minutes just listening to the moving water and the
creatures stirring in the woods.
After the week I have had, it was exactly what I needed. Finally, I peeled myself off the bench
and headed back to the trail.
Every step of the adventure was enjoyable. I constantly found myself impressed at how well
maintained the entire area was. It is a wonderful place to spend a day in nature, either alone or
with the whole family.
I am incredibly thankful to have been tipped off to this hidden Ozarks gem.
