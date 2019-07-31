Richards School District will host open houses for the 2019-2020 school year on the evening of Aug. 12.
An open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center (ECC), 3075 Holiday Lane. The ECC is a special center where everything is structured with smaller students in mind. This center is fitted specifically for the needs of students in preschool and kindergarten.
Students who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1 are welcome to attend the preschool for half a day or a full day. The full day option was made available to parents in the Richards School District because many parents wanted their children to attend preschool but did not have the ability to find childcare for the other half of the day said district officials.
Parents who have not signed a child up for the preschool program are encouraged to call the school at 256-5239 to register prior to open house. Children who will be 5 years old prior to Aug. 1 are eligible to begin kindergarten during the 2019-2020 school year.
Open house for students in first through eighth grades will be held at the main campus, 3461 County Road 1710 (U.S. 63) in West Plains 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the same evening.
Enrollment of new students is going on now during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the office to obtain an enrollment packet to register prior to open house.
Classes begin Aug. 15. Regular student breakfast price is $1.40 and reduced is 30 cents. Regular student lunch price is $1.90 and reduced is 40 cents.
For more information about open houses or enrolling a new student, contact the school at 256-5239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.