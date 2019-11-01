No one is obligated to attend a party, but once we accept an invitation we are expected to show up. Luke 14:15-24 contains one of Jesus’ less-known parables where he tells the story of a wealthy man who invited friends to a party. When the time for the party arrived, everyone had an excuse.
Verse 18 begins, “Then they all began to beg off, one after another making excuses.” (The Message) The first said he had bought a field and needed to examine it. The second man had purchased five teams of oxen and wanted to try them out. The third guest explained he had just gotten married.
Few of us have bought fields, even fewer oxen, and being a newlywed is a long-ago memory for most. Despite that, these justifications are surprisingly similar to our excuses today.
The man who bought a field and the man who bought oxen both allowed possessions to become the focus. At first glance, the excuse of the man who had just married seems reasonable. However, while only God is more important than family, even family can be used as an excuse.
You may think I am being too hard on these guys. But upon closer examination, their reasons are actually just excuses. Who buys something without looking at it first? The man who had just gotten married should make his wife a priority, but she was almost certainly welcome too.
You and I can always find an excuse for something we would rather not do. While there are times when we cannot do what we want, far more frequently we make excuses for what we do not want to do.
Someone who hated carrots came up with the following tongue-in-cheek statistics about the danger of carrots which are actually just excuses: 1) Nearly all sick people have eaten carrots. 2) 99.9% of Americans who die from cancer or heart disease have eaten carrots. 3) 95% of people in car crashes ate carrots in the 60 days leading up to their accident. 4) 90% of juvenile delinquents come from homes that ate carrots regularly. 5) Among those born in 1850 who ate carrots, there was a 100% mortality rate.
We do not have to eat carrots, but everyone needs to accept the invitation to God’s party, although not everyone will. The real point of Jesus’ story is that when it comes to spiritual things, we can always find an excuse. If we wait until the perfect time to respond to God, we will never invite him into our hearts. We all find reasons for why spiritual things are not currently our priority. If we are really honest, our reasons are nearly always excuses. Do not be so good at making excuses that you miss out on God’s party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.