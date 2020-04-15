The Shelter Insurance Foundation and the Dave Thomas Shelter Insurance Agency have awarded a $2,000 scholarship each to Mia Harris, Tommy Keller and Philip Sheridan, who are set to graduate from West Plains High School later this year.
Shelter Agent Dave Thomas sponsors and helps fund this scholarship every year for West Plains High School students, and offers his best wishes to the three students for their freshman years of college.
Harris will attend Drury University in Springfield, Keller will attend the University of Oklahoma in Norman, and Sheridan will attend Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences campus at Missouri Southern State in Joplin. All three can direct their scholarship funds toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders selected the local recipients. The committee considered each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities.
The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The scholarship is paid directly to the school the recipient selects.
Best wishes from Dave Thomas Shelter Insurance on your freshman year of college.
