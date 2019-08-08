West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.