The Missouri State Auditor’s Office has announced the application timeline for the position of nonpartisan state demographer.
The position was created by the passage of Amendment 1, which was approved by 62% of Missouri voters in November 2018. Amendment 1 revised Article III of the Missouri Constitution.
The application for nonpartisan state demographer will be available at auditor.mo.gov on Sept. 5 and will be open for 90 days. To ensure transparency, all submitted applications will be posted online.
Qualifications for the position will be identical to the state’s current requirements for the existing position of state demographer, which is assigned to and employed by the office of administration. In addition, Senate Bill 213, which becomes law Aug. 28, outlines several new duties and expectations of the nonpartisan demographer. The legislation allows for the office of administration to provide “technical and clerical” support for the nonpartisan demographer.
Applications will be reviewed by the state auditor’s office quality control staff. Completed applications will then be delivered to the Senate majority and minority leaders. As required by Article III, Section 3 of the Missouri Constitution, Senate leadership has the duty of selecting the nonpartisan state demographer.
The nonpartisan demographer position is assumed by the auditor’s office to be an employee in the office of administration.
