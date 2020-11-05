Applications are now open for the CARES Act Grant Relief Program for small businesses, and the first round of funding has been awarded to several area businesses.
More than $100,000 in funds have been given to businesses in Howell County so far, with much more to come, say officials with the Ozark Small Business Incubator. To date, recipients include Wages Brewing Company, Rubydoo’s Vintage Events, EZ Discount Flooring, Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic, Midwest Counseling and Assessment, Glass Sword Cinema, Miansa Freight Solutions and Alisha Rodriguez, Massage Therapist.
“I’m surprised that we haven’t received more applications, to be honest.” said Grant Administrator Autumn Shirley of OzSBI, which is disbursing the funds. “I thought we would see a lot more interest, particularly from restaurants, beauty salons, massage therapists and other businesses that serve the public but were forced to close during the statewide shutdown.”
The relief program was established by the Howell County Commission, which has partnered with OzSBI to serve as the grant administrator for the funds. Grants are available to businesses within Howell County who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The money that we received from the Howell County CARES Act Small Business Relief Grant will help us keep our facility safe throughout the winter by improving our outdoor space with a partial enclosure to provide protection from the elements, while promoting social distancing,” said Wages Brewing Company owner Phil Wages. “We’ll also be able to upgrade our HVAC filters and purchase a sanitizing dishwasher and an electronic wand to keep the virus at bay.”
Funds are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, so affected businesses are encouraged to apply right away while funds are still available.
“If your business has taken on extra expenses like overhead costs during the mandatory shutdown, or if you need to purchase additional PPE (personal protective equipment) or sanitizing equipment to combat the spread of the virus, you absolutely should apply for funding through this grant,” said Shirley. “Nearly all small businesses in our county are likely to qualify for at least some funding and we really want to get this money to the businesses that need it the most.”
To be eligible, businesses must be a for-profit, independently-owned business or independently-operated franchise geographically located within Howell County; have 500 or fewer employees; possess valid city, county and state licensure to operate; and have been in operation prior to March 1.
Eligible applicant businesses must also provide proof of a business hardship created by COVID-19.
The Ozarks Small Business Incubator is currently accepting applications, and there are still funds available to award, but the applications must be submitted by Dec. 11 to be considered.
“We know small business are struggling due to COVID-19. The Howell County CARES grant can provide some financial relief as businesses work to overcome the negative impact COVID has had on their business,” said OzSBI Executive Director Heather Fisher. “We don’t know what the future will bring, so it’s important for businesses to take advantage of opportunities like this.”
To apply, applicants should access the Howell County CARES Small Business Relief Program Application online at ozsbi.com/hocomocares. Detailed application instructions, a FAQ and a list of required supporting documentation are posted with the application.
Applicants are required to submit completed applications and documentation either in-person or by mail to OzSBI. Hours for drop-off are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. OzSBI is located at 408 Washington Ave. in downtown West Plains. = Mailed applications may be sent to
Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave., West Plains, MO 65775.
Questions regarding the Howell County CARES Small Business Relief Program application process may be directed to Shirley by email at hocomocares@ozsbi.com or by phone at 256-9724.
