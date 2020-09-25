Murphy Sep 25, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 15¢ per day No photo available)BRANDON R. MURPHY27, white male , 5’9” tall, 135 lbs. Warrant for arrest on a Class D felony charge of stealing $750 or more. Bond $5,000 cash or corporate surety. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Murphy Criminal Law Crime Photo Brandon R. Warrant Felony Arrest Surety × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sep 25, 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Featured Print Ads - Click Here Ads Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads Decorations For Celebrations Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Auction PUBLIC AUCTION • SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4, 1:30 P.M. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Auction PUBLIC AUCTION • SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 1:30 P.M. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Auction PUBLIC AUCTION • MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 10 A.M. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Auction PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 10:00 A.M. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Auction PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 1:00 P.M. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Auction PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 1:00 P.M. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Auction PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 10:00 A.M. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads SURGICAL TECHNOLOGISTS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads Partners in Shine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads The Quill is offering free classified ads! Click here for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sep 19, 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCOVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • Sept.21Changes to utility delinquency, dispute policies to be voted on by councilOzarka hires new computer support techLetters to the EditorHead-on crash injures seven, including five childrenOMC Family Medicine adds doctor, offers walk-in servicesLawmakers from Illinois’ neighbors oppose federal bailoutCharges filed in Labor Day shooting case; second suspect namedSimmons Bank: Committed to its communitiesMotorcycle run to support veterans’ shelter Images Videos CommentedMarket Failure? kENUP and YUVEDO High-Level Online Event Kick-starts Call for Projects Tackling the Growing Threat of Parkinson’s and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases. (2) Upcoming Events Sep 25 West Plains Senior Center Bingo Fri, Sep 25, 2020 Sep 25 Glow Bowl Fri, Sep 25, 2020 Sep 26 Mountain View Farmer's Market Sat, Sep 26, 2020 Sep 26 GOFARM Farmer's Market Sat, Sep 26, 2020 Sep 26 Family Story Time Sat, Sep 26, 2020 Sep 26 Glow Bowl Sat, Sep 26, 2020 Sep 27 Elks Lodge Bingo Sun, Sep 27, 2020 Sep 27 Monthly Sing Sun, Sep 27, 2020 Sep 28 Coffee Club Mon, Sep 28, 2020 Sep 28 Willow Springs Arts Council monthly meeting Mon, Sep 28, 2020 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.