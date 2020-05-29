John Niesen

Name and Age
John A. Niesen, 35
Office Sought
West Plains City Council
Occupation
Program Director, Air Evac Lifeteam
Are you native to the area?
Yes. I was raised in Willow Springs, Mo., and have lived in West Plains most of my adult life.
Please tell us about your family.
First and foremost, we are a Christian family. My wife, Tianna, is a mental health therapist with OMC Behavior Healthcare. We have three amazing kids, Evie, John and Porter. We are a very active family that loves spending our time together. As parents, Tianna and I strive to build a future that is bright for our children.
Education or experience that you feel qualifies you for the position.
My education is primarily in the field of aviation. However, I’m running for city council because I love to serve. Currently, I serve on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club, West Plains Park Board and as a swim coach for the West Plains Waves. I believe a heart to serve is the greatest qualification for any elected office.
Why are you running for this position?
I love West Plains. We live in an amazing small town in the beautiful Ozarks. I want to do my part to serve my community and help build it into a place my family can call home for many generations.
What issue do you think is most important to voters in this area? How do you plan to address this issue?
I think the government’s response to COVID-19 is our single greatest issue. Let me start by saying that Howell County has had 5 infections and zero deaths, relating to COVID-19. Yet our local leaders have become paralyzed by fear and failed to lead well as a result. Our local economy has suffered unjust harm. People have been unfairly ordered to stay in their homes.
The original intent was to flatten the curve to prevent overloading our healthcare providers. Instead we have seen hundreds of healthcare workers furloughed in our city. With businesses shut and many out of work, we are facing a drastic reduction in tax revenue. Sweeping budget cuts will likely impact everyone in West Plains. Our response to COVID-19 has been worse than the virus itself.
With a nationwide infection rate nearing 1%, we have to ask if we are willing to continue this course and for how long. If elected, I will push to fully reopen our economy and remove restrictions on the citizens of West Plains. I will push for transparency of information so that everyone can make wise decisions for their businesses and families.
Similarly, what single issue do you think is most critical to address in the area served by the office you’re seeking? How do you plan to address it?
I think we need to see more transparency in government. As I talk to voters, I keep hearing that people feel ignored. I believe trust needs to be restored. If elected, I will push for increased transparency and accountability. I will push for open communication with the citizens of West Plains. We should livestream every city council meeting. It’s time to get back to listening to the voters. City leadership should take the first step by improving communication and transparency.
Briefly describe the top three most important issues to your platform.
First: I believe we need a long-term plan for West Plains. We need to become a place where people want to live, work, play and retire. We already have a university and great healthcare. Those are two pillars to a successful city. We need to build on that by providing jobs that will keep graduates in our area. We need to provide an atmosphere where people want to retire and be close to great healthcare.
Second: We need to boost tourism. West Plains can become a hub for youth sports. We are perfectly located to draw families within 150 miles for every sport imaginable. A single volleyball tournament can fill every hotel and restaurant in town. We need to do the same for basketball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics, soccer, golf, swim.
A conservative study showed that we would see an increase of $2 million in tax revenue annually. To quote one of the greatest baseball movies of all time, “If you build it, they will come.” I know that to be true, because I have spent countless hours driving to venues all over the state, just to watch my children compete. We can attract families to come here and show them all that West Plains has to offer.
Third: We need to attract businesses. With boosted tax revenue through tourism, we can build infrastructure that is necessary to attract small and large businesses. By attracting people to want to live here, we can provide an energetic workforce. It’s a collaborative effort that all requires a long term plan. This is something I am passionate about and would love to be a part of.
Have you received any endorsements? Please list:
I have not sought endorsements. In a small town like West Plains, we should all get to know our candidates, personally.
Any additional general comments?
It is time to return our local government into one that is “of the people, by the people, for the people” and it would be an honor to be a part of that government. Those that know me well know that I love to serve. It would give me great joy to represent the city that I love, if elected to the West Plains City Council.
