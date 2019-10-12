To the editor:
On behalf of the Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce board, members and myself, I would like to express thanks for the wonderful Pioneer Days event we had this year. Without the work of volunteers, many who have been doing the same job at Pioneer Days for years, the event would not be possible. I am certain that I would miss someone if I tried to name every person who helped, but I would like to name a few.
To begin with, the faithful chamber of commerce members who pay their dues year in and year out. They support the chamber, which in turn, supports events like Pioneer Days. Then there are the many sponsors, some who have donated to the event since it started.
They include Barn Hollow, Casey’s, Caterpillar, Community First Banking Company, Davidson Insurance, Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply, Landmark Bank, Mercy St. Francis Hospital, Ozarks Medical Center Hospital and Clinics, Roberts Wood Products, Royal Remanufacturing/Mtn. View Fab., Signal, Smith Flooring, United Country Ozarks Realty and Auction Group - Mtn. View, Walker Insurance, Wiles Title and Abstract, and West Plains Bank
We would also like to thank Landmark Bank for sponsoring the car show, West Plains Bank for sponsoring the Pinewood Derby, Nona Miller from the UPS Store and Miller Accounting for providing the prize money for the costume contest, Jessie King from Jessie’s Barber Shop and Petra Stoops of Petra’s Haircare for working together to sponsor the Beard and Mustache competition, and Cricket Anderson and Wendy Willard from ReMax Host Realty for sponsoring the pie contest.
Additionally, we would like to thank all the local media including E Communications, Ozarks Radio Network, the Mountain View Standard, West Plains Daily Quill, the Summersville Beacon and Howell County News for their excellent coverage of this event.
Thank you to Betty Hockman and her family and others who arrive long before the sun comes up in the morning and mark off the vendor spaces, direct traffic and parking, and see that the vendors get to their proper spots. And to Micki Langston who headed up the Flapjack Breakfast once again this year with help from volunteers from the Youth Chamber, Landmark Bank, West Plains Bank, the chamber board of directors and many individuals including Mark Collins, Robi Tanner and Bill Bolerjack who are faithful Flapjack Breakfast volunteers year after year. We would also like to thank the following sponsors of the Flapjack Breakfast: Ron’s Family Restaurant, Mtn. View Healthcare, Walmart, Town and Country Supermarket, Sonic of Mtn. View, Apple Market, McDonald’s of Mtn. View, Hiland Dairy and West Plains Bank. Thanks to Lacy Schwein who led us in singing the national anthem and then offered up a beautiful prayer to get the day started, Tammy Blunk who managed every aspect of the Woodsmen competition and Stanley Murphy for organizing the Bucket Brigade event that we all enjoyed so much and West Plains Fire Department for their participation and for loaning us the equipment we needed for the event. Thanks to the performers who entertained us including our Mtn. View Line Dancers and Western Grand Square Dancers, Darlene Wallace and family who bring us the petting zoo each year, Lou Wehmer and Jeremy Burks who provide their stories and expertise without charge year after year and Ian and Hillary Connolly for hosting our quilt show again this year and doing a wonderful job. Thanks to all the city workers who put up the stage before Pioneer Day and take it down after, paint the cake walk circle for the girl scouts’ booth, keep the trash emptied and do many other things that we sometimes take for granted. Thanks to the demonstrators and vendors who make it worth coming back year and year, and the Mtn. View Police Department for everything they did to assist those who needed it, leading the parade and keeping us all safe. And Thanks to the parade participants, especially the VFW Color Guard who led the parade, the Girl Scouts for faithfully entering floats year after year, the police and fire departments for their representation, the parade marshals who helped keep the parade route safe and Isobel Tripp, Kayna Willbanks, and Kyle Renshaw who were completely responsible for managing the parade this year. As I said before, I am sure there are others who I did not mention, but everyone’s hard work is very much appreciated. I challenge individuals who look forward to Pioneer Days year after year to consider volunteering at the event next year. Without volunteers, Pioneer Days cannot happen.
Last but certainly not least, we thank the public who showed up, spent money and had fun!
Trish Stoops, Director
Mtn. View Chamber
of Commerce
