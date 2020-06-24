A West Plains man suffered serious injuries in a car crash at 8:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 160 at County Road 6390 in Howell County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D.A. Huffman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Remington S. Steele, 23, was eastbound in a 2005 Nissan Altima that ran off the right side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.
The report shows Steele was not wearing a seat belt.
He was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains and then later airlifted to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, the report shows.
According to Troop G Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder, Steele is recovering and is in stable condition.
