Our annual Sweets and Reads bake and book sale was successful once again. Over $500 was made and deposited into the Friends of the Library’s account for activities and materials for the Summersville Branch library.
We would like to thank those who donated baked items and books and those who bought both. You’re the reason we have such an active library.
Holiday wreaths will be made at Summersville Library’s next adult Coffee Club activity planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Summersville Library. Class size is limited to 15, so preregistration is necessary. There’s no charge for this activity, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library. Show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
What would you like to see presented at a future library Coffee Club activity? Email your suggestions or phone the library so we can better serve the community’s needs.
With holidays approaching, memorial books are a thoughtful way to remember special people in our lives. A label with the names of the person being remembered and the person donating the book is placed inside the cover of every memorial book. Each time the book is opened, the special loved one is “remembered” by another reader. It’s a gift that keeps on giving.
New books to our branch include the Christian fiction “Journey to Pleasant Prairie” series by Jan Drexler: “Hannah’s Choice,” “Mattie’s Pledge” and “Naomi’s Hope.” “What If You Had Animal Teeth?” by Sandra Markle is a new juvenile non-fiction, and “A Port in the Storm” by Elizabeth Penney is a large print Christian fiction. New for the quilters are “A Quilter’s Christmas” by Marti Michell and “Fantastic Finishes” by Rodale Press.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at 9:30 a.m. on the second Monday of each month at the library. The next meeting will be Nov. 12. Meetings are informal. New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
Yes, we are still collecting Best Choice barcodes. Drop them off at any Texas County Library Branch.
Texas County Library now has e-Books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website:texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or e-mail us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
