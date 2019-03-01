SAME SONG,
DIFFERENT VERSE
Recently, a local newspaper was working on a story about a House bill that I have sponsored that would sell the undeveloped Eleven Point State Park property in a public auction.
The questions were as follows: “Why are you proposing the sale of a state park? What is the background behind this bill? Do you have concerns about the development costs and what are they? Why are you proposing giving veterans first preference in a public auction and why are the tracts 300 acres?”
For your perusal, I will share my responses to each respective question.
I am in support of selling the Eleven Point State Park, with the land returning to private landowners, and the funds returning to the lead belt region. In 2015, Nixon’s administration and DNR acted in secrecy, unethically manipulated the funds of the taxpayers, and refused to seek counsel, approval or consent of this purchase with the legislature. Since then, I have supported measures every year to right this wrong. The land needs to be sold and returned back to private use, and the money returned to the lead belt region.
I have many concerns. First, thousands of acres of productive farmland is now forever lost to encroaching bureaucratic control. This is a threat to private property rights, as well as to local businesses. Second, more government controlled land ownership increases the property tax burden to already heavy laden taxpayers. Schools, emergency districts, and county governments receive less tax dollars, restricting their operating budgets, because the state and federal government pay less property taxes on its land when compared to the private sector.
Next, there are deed restrictions placed on the land, since 1979, for the sole purpose of agricultural use. Thus, the park cannot be developed into a state park. DNR only had plans for a dozen primitive campsites. DNR notes a growing trend in modern campsites, complete with electric, water, and sewer hookups, and a drastic decline in primitive camping.
Also, the new administration states that DNR’s emphasis will be in remodeling and repairing current park facilities, and not to expand in new construction. Moreover, let us examine the recent history of state park budgets, and how the state overspends. Echo Bluff’s initial budget was around $30 million. Echo Bluff’s final budget figure is over $70 million.
I have supported legislation since this DNR debacle. In 2016, HB 2187, which established the land to be sold by a public auction, passed the House but met its untimely demise in the Senate.
In 2017, HB 2187 was refiled, and has been every year, with the new session number of HB 777, along with a similar bill, HB 776, that would give veterans first preference in a public auction, called the “Veterans Opportunity Act”. In HB 776, the mechanism is altered so that men and women who have proudly served in the Armed Forces may decide to find industry and solace within the blessed Ozark farmlands.
This formula is rooted from General Washington’s Farewell Orders of 1783, “And shall not the brave men, who have contributed so essentially to these inestimable acquisitions, retiring victorious from the field of War to the field of agriculture, participate in all the blessings which have been obtained; in such a republic, who will exclude them from the rights of Citizens and the fruits of their labour.
“In such a Country, so happily circumstanced, the pursuits of Commerce and the cultivation of the soil will unfold to industry the certain road to competence. To those hardy Soldiers, who are actuated by the spirit of adventure the Fisheries will afford ample and profitable employment, and the extensive and fertile regions of the West will yield a most happy asylum to those, who, fond of domestic enjoyments are seeking for personal independence.”
Both HB 776 and HB 777 require plots of land to be sold in 300-acre tracts to comply with the strict agricultural restrictions found in the 1979 deed.
I’m firmly convinced that it’s never too late to do the right thing.
