William David Foster, 69, West Plains. Died at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thayer High School assistant coach dies
- Thayer Police Department seek public’s help in road rage incident
- Bomb scare puts Houston High School on soft lockdown
- Man arrested Monday had barricaded self in home, say West Plains police
- Zizzers prepare for Homecoming festivities
- Thayer teen reported missing found early Thursday morning
- City proposal regarding future of Butler Children's Park
- Celebrating 150 years Sat. in Willow Springs
- Woman flown to St. Louis after boat hits rock
- McDonald’s offers Coffee With a Cop
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.