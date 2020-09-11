CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Sept. 4, it was reported two people were walking through an apartment complex.
On Sept. 4, a woman reported a suspicious vehicle at the park. She said she was scared because her boyfriend is abusive and was afraid he was the one in the park.
On Sept. 4, it was reported an officer responded to a report of an unattended child in a vehicle at the Apple Market parking lot. The officer could not locate the vehicle.
On Sept. 4, it was reported an officer returned a call to provide insurance information on a report.
On Sept.4, it was reported there was a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a boarded up house on North Maple Street. An officer could not locate the vehicle.
On Sept. 4, it was reported a recovered wallet was returned to owner.
On Sept. 4, it was reported an officer responded to a noise complaint. The person who made the complaint failed to answer the door and the officer couldn’t complete a report.
On Sept. 4, it was reported a door was open on West First Street. An officer checked the door and found it was secure.
On Saturday, it was reported a car was in the bay of the car wash with no one around. The owner showed up and advised the officer he was just getting change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.