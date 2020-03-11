Like hospitals across the nation and around the world, Texas County Memorial Hospital has also prepared for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, should it surface in the community.
According to hospital CEO Wes Murray, TCMH has developed a task force and reviewed all hospital protocols to insure that they follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our hospital is focused on providing safe, quality patient care in an environment that protects our patients and our caregivers,” Murray said. “Since this disease surfaced in the US, we have been working with all of our hospital departments to update and plan protocols to protect everyone.”
In addition to reviewing hospital protocols, the task force recently completed a tabletop exercise to ensure the hospital is doing everything possible to protect staff, patients and visitors.
TCMH has increased the inventory of personal protective equipment and refresher sessions on the use of personal protective equipment have been completed with the hospital staff.
Department managers have also participated in briefings by the CDC, the Missouri Hospital Association and the Texas County Health Department.
“We want to protect our patients, our staff and our community if there’s any possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in our area,” Murray said.
There have not been any cases of COVID-19 in Texas County or neighboring counties, hospital officials note.
According to the CDC, people should call their doctors if they develop symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath; have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19; orave recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19. “COVID-19 is a moving target and new information is surfacing daily,” Murray said. “How we approach the disease today may not be the same way we approach it tomorrow. We will adapt to those changes as they come to us.”
The CDC is the national authority on COVID-19. Healthcare providers and the public can access the most up-to-date information about the disease on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to a potential source of the novel coronavirus is urged to call their nearest hospital emergency department before arriving.
“It is important for the community to respect the safety of our patients and staff. Please follow the guidelines and call ahead before showing up unannounced at one of our clinics or the emergency room,” urged Murray. “We will be better able to prepare for your arrival and keep those around you safe.”
After calling and upon arrival, patients concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure will be screened and the best course of assessment and treatment will be determined in an effort to keep patients, staff and the general community safe.
