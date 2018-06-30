To the Editor: President Trump, Advisor Steven Miller and Attorney General Sessions have initiated a policy to remove children from their parents when seeking asylum.
These children (preschoolers to teens) are separated from their parents, some boys are housed in tents in a desert, with no advocate for their well-being. Secretary Neilson does not know the whereabouts of the girls and young children.
There is no contact between the parent and child once separated, which can go on for months. There is no parallel tracking system for the detainees and their children so that when they are released or deported they will be united. And now some parents are being deported without their children. What insanity is this?
This is a humanitarian crisis. What is wrong with us that we allow our President to play politics with the lives of innocent children?
We all need to be contacting our President, Attorney General, Senators and Representatives in Congress and demand they put an immediate stop to this outrageous practice.
We also need to remember all of this when it comes election time. We want reasonable, honest and caring officials representing us in every level of our government. Every vote counts.
Maxine and Ken Horgan, Mtn. View
