Welcome back, my dear fellow explorers, to The Plains West of Thomasville. Where each week I take you along as I explore everything these Ozark hills have to offer. As always, the hope is that you will read my stories, see my photographs, and feel spurred to go out and have adventures of your own.
Two weeks ago I reflected on the memories of childhood fishing trips to a pond near the home in which he was raised. Visiting that location as an adult I realize the pond maybe smaller than it was in my memory, but the value of the adventure has grown exponentially.
Recently, I had to make a pair of trips to Thayer for different assignments. The first was for a feature page on the Town itself, similar to the page I previously did for Alton. The second was for a story in the upcoming winter edition of Ozarks Magazine.
There actually was supposed to be a third trip the the mighty metropolis of Thayer, but it had to be aborted. I won’t bore my readers with the details of why the trip to cover the Bobcats football game was cut short. I will just say it involved a headlight and an officer Clarke of the West Plains Police Department.
For the town feature page in the paper, I spent one Saturday walking around mostly the old downtown area. I’m fascinated by old buildings, and their stories. It always makes me sad to see them empty, but it also makes me wonder what it looked like when business was booming.
As interesting as downtown Thayer was, it the magazine story assignment that got me truly excited.
For many, the phrase "ghost town" calls to mind thoughts of ghastly, evil apparitions, unexplained phenomena and a haunting chill in the air. For others, it’s images of dusty streets, tumbleweeds and the theme of “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.” In reality, the expression is attributed to an abandoned town that for whatever reason, whether mysterious or practical, is no longer a place of residence.
Just 2.5 miles north of Thayer, Mo., on US Hwy 63, a ghost town with an unusual history attached to its very existence is still standing and, with a lot of care and attention to detail, has been lovingly restored for the public's pleasure.
Upon entering Echoes of the Past Village, the name given to the ghost town by owners Larry and Diane Pugh, one feels as if the flux capacitor has been activated, 88 mph achieved, and a trip back in time has been accomplished. The town, which for years had been deemed a ghost town by locals, due in part to its deserted location, and in part to the shroud of mystery surrounding the village, was created in the early 1970s by local businessman, the late Dode Jones. It was constructed by Jones and members of his church in what many say was a family retreat complete with lake, pavilions, a gym and eventually an entire western type town.
Used primarily for a yearly revival, through the 1970s the property of Dode and Dorothy Jones was bustling with thousands of devout believers who came from numerous states to worship and observe healing miracles. At each year’s gathering, the children would attend bible camp, the women would cook the meals in the summer kitchen under the pavilion over looking the lake, and the men would raise another building.
The quiet nature of Echoe's of the Past Village is perfectly in tune with nature, as the water slowly bubbles from the blue spring and the elaborate rock work done by Jones son-in-law at the top of the lake where baptisms were reported to have taken place.
The Pughs have completely restored the town as a type of picturesque retreat for weddings, reunions and parties. They have taken great pride in the restoration of the buildings, which, complete with original shake shingles, stand as a weathered and distinguished tribute to days gone by.
Each December, Echoes of the Past Village is illuminated with over 30,000 Christmas lights, and the Pughs say all are welcome to attend. This years Christmas light spectacular will be Dec. 10-25, and will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
It is hard to stand amidst the splendor that is Echoes of the Past Village and call it a ghost town. Today it stands, full of life, as a refuge in the wilderness where one can escape the “ghosts” everyday life.
