Hoo-ray the Norfork Lake threadfin shad have finally started their spawn and the stripers and
hybrids are feeding heavy. The bass are also feeding and with this week's upcoming weather
pattern we should see an explosion of fish activity. Get your swim baits and Zara spooks ready
for a workout.
We have been fishing from Crystal Cove to Big Creek and finding and catching limits. The fish
are relating to bluffs and points near the bluffs and also big flats that drop off into the channel.
If the south wind has been pounding a north point for a day or so, make sure you fish it. The fish
are chasing the shad that has been blown into the point. With the high water, the bait is now in
the brush covered by water the shad must spawn on objects. The fish will be feeding on the
shad so make sure you work the shoreline with your baits.
Good places to look are Cranfield Island and points heading north, Crystal Cove, Diamond Bay
and points heading south like Thumb Point.
The walleye are biting on bottom bouncers with night crawlers. They are relating to the old
shoreline in 18 to 24 feet off the points. The crappie are still deep and they are being caught
trolling flicker shad over deep brush piles.
