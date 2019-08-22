West Plains R-7 School Board members heard updates on facility improvements projects at Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, most of which were completed as expected by the beginning of the school year.
The projects, approved by the board in April and begun in May, included work at each district facility and was awarded to St. Louis-based CTS Group. The repairs and renovations cost the district $3.9 million.
CTS Group specializes in energy efficient renovations and construction and also served as the project manager. The business worked with local subcontractors Wood Mechanical and Mead Electric during the project.
About 70,000 square feet of roofing was repaired and replaced, and single-pane windows at the high school and middle school have been replaced with more energy efficient thermally insulated tinted windows. The replacement of the windows should also eliminate water and air leaks.
A summary of the work was provided by CTS Group officials, who added that 4,000 light fixtures had been changed out and 15,000 lights replaced with energy efficient LED bulbs. The lighting retrofit replaced incandescent bulbs and was completed inside and outside of the buildings.
Other improvements include an accessibility ramp at the South Central Career Center, flooring in the east wing of the high school and the addition and remodeling of offices and classrooms in the basement of the elementary school.
The gymnasium at the South Fork facility has been repainted.
A few finishing touches have yet to be done, some of them dependent on the delivery of materials from manufacturers, but should be finished soon, CTS Group officials said. Tuck pointing on the masonry is done and ready for painting, and the last of the windows at the middle school were delivered this week for installation.
The installation of edge metal and guttering is almost finished, and a new water system at South Fork School that is dependent on compliance with the Department of Natural Resources is in the final stages of approval.
