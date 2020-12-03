The monthly meeting of the Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at noon Saturday with a bring-your-own-lunch (and drink) meeting at the American Legion Hall, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The program will be “Christmas Decorations of Williamsburg,” presented by Margaret Shackelford. After the lunch, the meeting will commence and attendees will make ornaments from the past.
The public is invited to join DAR members for an afternoon of fun and fellowship.
For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter NSDAR and its programs, visit www.mssdar.org or contact Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch at 417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jolliff at 274-7518.
