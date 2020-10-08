The Richards School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the school boardroom.
Following the approval of the consent agenda, the board is expected to hear administrative reports.
Items on the agenda for consideration include program evaluations, review of board policies and a Missouri School Boards’ Association board report.
Board members will move into a closed executive session for the discussion of legal and personnel matters before returning to open session and adjourning.
The public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.