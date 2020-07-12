The West Plains City Council will hold its regular open session at 5:30 p.m. Monday at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The meeting will begin in closed session at 5 p.m. to discuss legal, real estate and personnel issues before adjourning to open session.
There are five bills up for council’s consideration including the second reading and a vote on an amended petition for the Southern Hills Community Improvement District.
The amendment involves a request on behalf of the ownership of the Southern Hills district, which includes the shopping center of the same name, to increase the amount of the district's sales and use tax, authorize a special assessment and authorize financing of additional projects within the CID.
Full details are given in a 22-page PDF posted on the city of West Plains website. To view the document, click here: "Third Amended Petition for the Southern Hills Community Improvement District." The link will open the PDF in a new tab or window.
The second reading of the Southern Hills bill comes after a public hearing on the CID before the June’s regular city council meeting.
The council heard from both opponents and proponents of the CID. Proponents of the CID noted the various improvements that will be made to the shopping center and how that will be able to attract more businesses to West Plains. Opponents of the CID, had concerns on oversight, increase in the sales tax, contractor work preferences and the small businesses being pushed out in favor of larger, national retailers.
The council is expected to vote on the second reading of a bill to annex a part of of U.S. 63 and Business U.S. 63 (Bill Virdon Boulevard) to Creamery Road to within city limits.
The annexation was based on recommendations approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission for the purpose of facilitating emergency response.
The last three bills of the night are proposed resolutions: The first will authorize Mayor Jack Pahlmann to execute agreements with WM Financial Services and Gilmore & Bell, P.C. for professional services in connection with the issuance of bonds to refund the city’s outstanding Sewerage System Revenue Bonds, Series 2011; the second will approve the execution of an intergovernmental cooperation agreement with the Southern Hills CID; and a third will authorize Mayor Pahlmann to execute a professional services contract with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company.
The council will also take action on the five bid items, including over $26,000 for brass fittings, a $22,845 invoice from Adams Construction for paving the Clark Street intersection, over $15,000 for LED lights, over $29,000 for roofing for well houses and Parks & Recreation buildings, and over $12,000 to restock road salt for the Street Department.
The council is also expected to approve the sale of five surplus police vehicles including a two 2005 Ford Crown Victorias, a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, 2011 Dodge Charger and a 2012 Dodge Charger.
The council will consider approving a liquor license for 10 Box Cost-Plus, 705 N. Kentucky Ave..
At the beginning of the meeting the council will approve minutes from the June 22 meeting and the July 9 special session and considerations for payroll for July 3 and bills for July.
The council also hear from West Plains Police Canine Officer Paul Bradshaw Jr., who will bring police dog Loki.
City Administrator Tom Stehn and Financial Director Todd Harman will both give their reports and project updates before the meeting is adjourned.
The next regular city council meeting will be August 17.
