With temperatures starting to drop, the Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce is collecting new and lightly used jackets for local children.
According to Director Gretchen Creighton, donated jackets will be take to the school counselor to hand out to students in need. Creighton said she can make arrangements to pick up donations, or donors may put jackets in a collection box outside of the chamber office at the Community Center on First Street.
For more information call 417-934-2794.
