Randall Lovelace, 53, Melbourne, Ark. Died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Eddie's Family Funeral Home, Melbourne.
Minnie Cecil Martin, 105, formerly of Shannon County. Died at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Lansdowne Village, St. Louis. Yarber Mortuary, Eminence.
Freeda Janell Robson, 90, Willow Springs. Died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Veda Margene Kinder, 88, West Plains, formerly of Sturkie, Ark. Died at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Karen Grace Munson, 75, Mtn. View. Died at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Birch Tree. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Ralph Walker, 92, West Plains. Died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his home. Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
