Enrollment numbers in the West Plains R-7 School District are up this fall by about 63 students districtwide, according to West Plains R-7 Director of Human Resources and Student Services Wes Davis.
Davis delivered his report Tuesday at the West Plains R-7 School Board’s regular monthly meeting.
South Fork Elementary lost 10 students from the end of last school year, going from 189 to 179. West Plains Elementary lost 39 students, dropping from 770 to 731, that number owing to a large fourth grade glass that moved from the elementary school to the middle school, Davis explained.
Those fourth graders and other new students entering fifth grade this fall bumped the enrollment at West Plains Middle School from 589 at the end of last school year to 656 this year.
The high school added 100 students, going from 1,029 to 1,129.
Twenty high school seniors will be graduating at the end of the semester, Davis said.
He added and some future students will be lost to other county schools such as Willow Springs and Bakersfield, but the trend over the last four years has been toward growth.
Enrollment is up by about 400 over the last four years, and the grade breakdown at the high school this year is 307 freshmen, 320 sophomores, 256 juniors and 246 seniors, Davis added.
School board members next meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 in the high school library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.