After a weekend of confusion regarding potential Christmas bonuses for West Plains city employees West Plains City Finance Director Todd Harman confirmed Monday there will be no Christmas bonus this year.
Rather, he said during Monday’s city council meeting, employees will receive a different form of compensation.
Harman cited a part of Article III in the Missouri State Constitution, in which city governments are not authorized to give extra compensation to public employees or contractors after work has been done, or after a contract has been entered into and work has begun.
“As a city, by the letter of the law we cannot give bonuses,” Harman said. “However, also, at any point in time we can elect to pay people additional compensation going forward.”
Harman still intends for city employees to receive the money he brought to the city council during the budget amendment work session Nov. 13. During that session, he proposed payouts of $600 to full-time employees hired before Oct. 1, $300 to full-time employees hired after Oct. 1 and $200 to part-time employees.
The estimated cost to the city for the compensation is $140,000.
The city council approved the extra pay as part of the ordinance which amended the budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
“Starting the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, every city employee will be getting extra compensation,” Harman said. “We just can’t call it a Christmas bonus.”
West Plains Library Board President Denise Estes on Thursday emailed Harman on behalf of the board, with questions regarding the legality of the Christmas bonuses. With Estes’ knowledge, those emails were shared with the Quill by Harman on Friday, after the Quill received communications claiming library employees would not get the bonuses.
Harman and Estes confirmed to the Quill that the issue of compensation was of a legal nature and that research was in progress to determine the best course of action. On Friday, both Harman and Estes said they were looking into the matter and no final design had been made.
During Monday’s city council meeting Harman said he made sure that his revised compensation plan was legal and adhered to protocol set forth by the state constitution.
