A second woman has been charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony, allegedly taking part in transporting a suspect who had been concealed inside a suitcase, then wheeled into a motel room.
Carol Jo York, 59, Willow Springs, was issued a summons on the felony charge on March 31, according to court records.
Sgt. Torey Thompson of the Howell County Sheriff’s Department reported that on Jan. 27, deputies pursued Rain Collins, 20, Pomona, and Collins either wrecked or ditched the motorcycle, fled on foot, and ended up at a relative’s house, where he was picked up by Amanda Madden, 39, Lanton Road, and York.
The two women allegedly drove Collins to the Ridge Crest Motel, where he apparently crawled into a suitcase and was wheeled into a room where Madden was staying.
During an investigative interview, York reportedly first denied helping hide Collins, but later admitted she and Madden had given him a ride to the motel, and that Collins was staying in Madden’s room.
Collins was found hiding in Madden’s room and arrested Jan. 28 on charges including probation violation on convictions of third degree assault, stealing a firearm, stealing $750 or more, receiving stolen property and stealing a motor vehicle.
Collins was released on $7,500 bond Feb. 13, but a four-year suspended sentence was executed March 18, with a 120-day shock incarceration, court records show.
The charges for which he was convicted and sentenced were filed on crimes committed between April and August of 2017.
