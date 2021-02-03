Wilma Jane Jones, born Oct. 6, 1954, passed away Jan. 31, 2021.
She is survived by her children Wilma Marie Goode, Donna Jean Ellis and George William Roberts, and two sisters Jewel Paschall and Joyce.
No service at this time.
