INGREDIENTS
1 cup of diced onions
1 cup of diced celery
1 cup of diced tomato
1 cup of diced orange bell pepper
1 cup of diced carrot
2 cloves of minced garlic
1 cup of quick grits
1 pound of peeled and deveined shrimp
1 cup of heavy cream
1 cup of shredded Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons of parsley
5 tablespoons of butter
4 cups of stock or water
Half teaspoon of paprika
Quarter teaspoon of cayenne peppers
Salt and pepper to taste
PROCEDURE
Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and carrot.
Sauté vegetables for 5 to 7 minutes. Add one ounce of garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
Add stock or water and grits. Season with salt and pepper, paprika and cayenne.
Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Reduce temperature to low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure there’s no lumps.
After the grits have simmered for 10 minutes add heavy cream and Cheddar cheese.
In a sauté pan, melt remaining butter and sauté for 30 seconds before adding the tomatoes and shrimp.
Season with salt and pepper. Sauté for an additional 4 to 5 minutes.
Ladle a serving of grits into a bowl and top with a healthy helping of shrimp. Sprinkle parsley on top to garnish and serve.
