Three Rivers alumna Christy Frazier-Moore has been selected as the College’s first-ever Alumni Star. She will be honored as part of the Alumni Reunion festivities on Feb. 1, 2020.
“Christy has a true love for Three Rivers, and she is constantly promoting what we do,” said Michelle Reynolds, director of development at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff. “She not only gives back to the college in several ways, she is a great representative of us with her work in the community.”
The Alumni Star award was created to showcase up-and-comers who got their start at Three Rivers College. Nominations were reviewed and the recipient chosen based on their civic and professional involvement, as well as their lasting connection to the college.
“This is a well-deserved honor for Christy,” said Dr. Wesley Payne, president of the college. “She gives her time and talents generously to our community, and on behalf of the college, we are honored that she stays involved with us.”
A native of Eminence, Frazier-Moore attended Three Rivers College on a volleyball scholarship, graduating with her associate degree in 1998. From there, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and media studies from Southeast Missouri State University.
“I love Three Rivers College and credit the institution for shaping me into the person I am today,” said Frazier-Moore. “The College and this community have given so much to me.”
Frazier-Moore is currently vice president/mortgage sales manager at The Bank of Missouri, where she has worked since 2015. She is married to Clayton and has two children, Jackson and Mackenzie. They also have three dogs. She enjoys not only her job, but also going to the Jacks Fork River in Eminence, traveling with friends and family, reading, and playing volleyball.
Her civic involvement includes being a member of, past conference chair and president of Women Aware in Poplar Bluff; Founder of Chi and Co. created to help young girls in junior high reach their full potential; a board member and officer of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust; past board member and former president of the Rodgers Theatre Inc.; active member of the Greater Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce; former member and past president of Beta Sigma Phi; and member and former board member of Bluff City BNI.
A drop-in reception will be held in Frazier-Moore’s honor from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 1, at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the Poplar Bluff campus. She will also be recognized during the basketball games that kick off at 5 p.m. that day at the Libla Family Sports Complex.
Frazier-Moore has asked that any honorary contributions be earmarked to the Excellence Fund with the Three Rivers Endowment Trust, which provides dollars for instructional materials requested by faculty and staff at Three Rivers College.
Those wishing to attend the Feb. 1 reception should RSVP with Michelle Reynolds at michellereynolds@trcc.edu or 573-840-9077. Three Rivers College is committed to contributing to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri with quality, affordable higher education opportunities and community services that support and encourage the economic, civic, and cultural vitality of the region. For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.
