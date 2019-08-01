The Dora Back to School Fair will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3 in the school cafeteria. There will be free clothing, shoes, backpacks, hygiene kits, haircuts and more.
All needed school supplies for pre-K through eighth grade will be provided directly to the school again this year, courtesy of Back to School Basics. Paper, pens and pencils are also being donated to the high school classrooms.
Anyone that would like to donate gently used clothing for this year’s fair can contact Teri, 417-712-1027, or Shanna, 293-7471. Back to School Basics is a not-for-profit organization so all monetary donations are tax deductible as well.
Organizers thank all of the community members and churches that help to make this event possible year after year. “We couldn’t do it without you,” organizers said.
