The G&S Promotions Gun and Knife Show is set to be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, 1507 Fairgrounds Drive in Mtn. Home, Ark.
Hours for the show run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to the show is $6, with discounts for active and retired military service members.
The event boasts a large selection of new and used rifles, shotguns and handguns, and patrons can buy, sell and trade.
For more information call 918-659-2201, visit gansgunshows.com or follow @gandspromotions on Facebook.
