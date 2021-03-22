Donnie McClellan

Name and age: Donald R. McClellan, 65.
Office sought: City Council.
Occupation: I work for the City of West Plains on the electric crew. I have been a lineman for 21 years.
How long have you lived in West Plains and what are some things you have done for the community? I have lived and worked in West Plains all of my life. I have helped with Girl and Boy Scouts as our children and grandsons were members. I support United Way and St. Jude’s.
Please tell us about your family. My wife Alice and I have been married for 44 years and have worked and resided here in West Plains most of that time. We have two grown daughters and six grandsons.
Have you ever held public office before? If so, what was the position and for how long? No, I have not held any public office, as I did not feel I had the time to devote to public office.
What education or experience do you have that qualifies you for the office you are seeking? I graduated from West Plains High School and have various certifications pertaining to my job. I worked in manufacturing for nearly 25 years at several different plants and as a lineman for 21 years. I feel working both types of work has given me a working knowledge of what the people and businesses of this town require from our city administrators.
Why are you running for this office? I think it’s time for more of us to become involved in how our city is being run.
What local issue do you think is the most important to voters in West Plains? How do you plan to address this issue? Taxes and jobs. We have a lot of retired people in this area and we need to make sure they are not overburdened with taxes and the taxes paid go to the betterment projects that benefit this part of our population.
What are your thoughts on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you have done differently? The response was ok, but I feel you could have followed up more on several things that were put in place.
The city has some big infrastructure projects (e.g. electric, sewer and water) coming up. What projects do you think the city should focus on first and why? I do not feel I can comment on this question at this time, as I do not have all the facts pertaining to all our existing structures.
West Plains will soon have the largest municipally-owned solar farm in Missouri. What are your thoughts on the project and what other future projects do you think the city could look into? I cannot comment of this without first reading the contracts for the solar farm.
Any additional comments? I think that most of the new infrastructure projects should be put to the people for them to vote on. I feel people should have a say in which systems their money is used on.
