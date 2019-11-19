Motorists younger than 21 are now prohibited by West Plains city code from texting or using their cell phones while driving in city limits.
The ordinance was approved by the West Plains City Council during its monthly meeting Monday evening, the West Plains City Council approved. It also bars commercial drivers within city limits from texting or using a cell phone, regardless of their age.
The ordinance does give leeway for a few exceptions, such as authorized emergency vehicles, or drivers reporting illegal activity, summoning emergency help or trying to prevent injury or damage.
West Plains Police Cpl. Brandon Stephens presented the proposed ordinance to the city council.
“Texting and driving is becoming one of the most dangerous road hazards,” he said. “I believe, statistically the crash rate is higher than DWIs.”
A 2017 report by the Missouri State Highway showed that 21,664 vehicle crashes in the state involved distracted driving, compared to 5,299 involving alcohol. The same report showed more fatal accidents involved alcohol at 162 alcohol-related fatalities, compared to 95 fatalities that involved distracted driving.
Stephens said the state statute only restricts drivers up to the age of 21 and the ordinance he presented would match the state statute. He added that, by adopting the ordinance, he believes the police department will be able to qualify for more grant funding.
NEW ASSAULT, HARASSMENT CODES
In addition to the texting and cell phone use ordinance for drivers the city council approved two ordinances to update the city’s criminal code to include fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree harassment.
Stephens said, prior to the enactment of the new ordinance, city police officers would send fourth-degree domestic assault cases to the Howell County Prosecutor’s Office, to no avail.
“They would get them and shred them,” he said. “Being they were a Class A misdemeanor, they were never getting looked at.”
Stephens said officers would send these to city court as simple assault cases, but since the wording is different between assault and domestic assault, the cases weren’t getting prosecuted. He added that second-degree harassment cases were facing similar fates.
With the approval of the ordinances, Stephens said, the city police will be able to properly handle those types of cases. Officers can now issue citations on scene, which he said will cut down on paperwork for both the police department and the courts.
“We can give a court date at that time instead of having to issue them a subpoena later and trying to find them again,” he said.
The three ordinances went into effect immediately upon approval.
