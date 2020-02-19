First, I’ll mention good news: Sen. Mike Cunningham and I have been working to help bring back the local Department of Revenue driver’s license office to Willow Springs. It’s now coming.
Bringing back the office has been a top priority for everyone in Willow Springs and for both Mike and I. Probably, before this article is published, DOR will be formally announcing which of the three bidders has been selected under the lengthy selection process, and hopefully, we will see the office reopened within the next couple of months.
I want to give a shout out to Wendell Bailey from Willow Springs for his daily phone calls to me over the last six months in support. Seriously, he has been a big help in moving this complicated process along, and remains one of the strongest voices in Missouri not only in support of the city of Willow Springs but in supporting all rural Missourians. Thank you, Wendell, for your lifetime of service to our communities, state and nation. Your life’s work has made a positive difference!
There are a lot of different issues, bills and ideas debated at the Missouri capitol this year. Some are good, but many are not. I’ll mention a couple of the debates about which reasonable minds can differ.
First, Biodiesel HB 1858: This bill is strongly supported by several farm groups, and was filed by a friend of mine in the House, Mike Haffner.
In addition to his House duties, Mike now raises Christmas trees near Kansas City. He came back to Missouri after retiring as a jet pilot (squadron leader) leading several missions in the Middle East.
His bill would promote the use of soybean oil as an additive in diesel fuel. Mike admits the soy diesel additive as originally produced had problems but that those problems have now been fixed and that it’s a very good product today. I have talked to several farmers that now use biodiesel because it burns well and adds lubrication to the diesel fuel, but I need more information. We always should support our Missouri farmers, but we must also consider unintended consequences. I would appreciate hearing from folks that have had experience with biodiesel fuel and know more about this product.
House Bill 1639: Another debate that is coming back to the House floor this year is on a “closed primary” bill. I’m not a big fan, but certainly would like to hear other views. This bill requires every voter to officially designate his or her party affiliation almost six months (more than 23 weeks) before the primary. You can change your designation for future elections, but once designated, no one is allowed in the next election to vote as an independent or even to vote locally for a good candidate from another party. It is still common in rural Missouri for county voters to locally elect candidates from one major party but to consistently vote for candidates from the other party in state and national elections. I support free choice over government mandates, and I have heard from no one in rural Missouri supporting this issue. Last year, I voted no, but if you have other thoughts, please let me know.
Recently, I have also heard from several people raising privacy concerns about government data collection. It is a common argument today that because of the internet, “We really no longer have any personal privacy, so why worry?”
Even if true, I disagree. Under our Bill of Rights, personal privacy is a fundamental right, and government simply should not be in the business of disclosing personal information.
In particular, this is a very important concern voiced by many hunters. Several of us at the Capitol have been having ongoing discussions about privacy issues with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Another House colleague and friend, John Black from Webster County, and I are working together on a bill which will prohibit state disclosure of personal hunter (and farm) data and to specifically designate such information as “closed records” under the Sunshine Law. I’ll keep you updated on our progress.
If you have other concerns and suggestions, please let me know. When you are in Jefferson City, please stop by my office in the Capitol (District 154, office 114-C). I look forward to another session presenting the common sense, conservative values of the Ozarks. If you would like to schedule a specific time to visit at the Capitol or to meet locally, please contact Sarah in my office at 573-751-1455 or contact my office by email at david.evans@house.mo.gov.
