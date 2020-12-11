“Once you graduate high school and begin your career, how do you plan to give back to your community and help others?”
I've always felt giving back was important, but where I came from you had to look out for yourself. When I first moved to Missouri I felt like I didn't belong, but even so the community accepted me. Due to this, I've always felt that I should give back in some way or another. At first it would be small things like going to work for a local farmer. Then it grew into something larger. I decided I wanted to give back to the country I call home; so as of Monday, September 21 of 2020 I am enlisted in the United States Army as a Combat Medic Specialist.
I've always felt that I should give back in some way, shape, or form. When I ended up moving to West Plains, Missouri the people welcomed me like I had always been a part of their lives. This truly meant a lot to me as a kid who had just moved away from everything he had known. Coming from where I lived it was surprising to see people who were so kind to each other. To the point it made me want to give back to the people who made my childhood much better.
When I decided to join the Army I was five years old. I didn't know what job I wanted but I knew I wanted to make the world a better place. I come from a long line of soldiers, so I had support from the majority of my family. I always remember hearing stories of heroes making the ultimate sacrifice to help others, and it made me want to give back in any way I could. I may not ever give my life as they have, but if I can even help one person then hopefully it will have a lasting impact.
I decided a few years back I wanted to go into the medical field, so that I could help people when they need it the most. In the medical field you will see people at their worst, which is another reason I want to be a combat medic. I want to be able to stay calm when these people are watching their worlds crumble because I know it's the only way I can salvage what is left. I
know how terrifying it can be to watch a loved one suffer, so I want to get the best training and experience I can to ensure I am the best person to help them through such a difficult time. As a combat medic I will be given the privilege of saving a hero's life. That to me is the best thing I could ever do. I will be able to give back to the ones who give their lives to protect us from threats everyday. I know that I will not be able to save everyone, but if I'm able to save a soldier's life, then they save two civilians' lives and hopefully they will continue to make the world better.
I am going to work as a paramedic when I get out of the Army. This way I can still give back to the community by saving civilian lives. I decided a little while ago I was going to move back to West Plains after the Army and get a job working for the hospital. This way I can take advantage of the training I'm going to get in the Army to continue being a benefit to society.
The next generation is the future of our community. I plan to have kids one day, and by that point the best thing I could do for our community is to raise decent human beings. I intend to set a good example of what to be when they are grown, by showing them how to work hard and earn what they want in life. I plan on teaching them to respect others and to have morals.
As members of the community, everything we do affects the community. So simple things we do such as waving can drastically change the community. If someone is having a hard time in life and is feeling unheard, being there to listen could make the difference between them still being there tomorrow or not. Because of this, I always try to be someone people can talk to around school and just in general. I intend to always be an uplifting person in the community, because you never know if a simple smile is all it will take to save someone's life. The only thing
worse than knowing someone left us too soon is knowing that you could have prevented it with a simple gesture.
As I get older I intend to settle down and live out the rest of my life on a small farm in the country. Although I still plan to be a helpful member of the community. I want to be the one people come to if their equipment breaks down or if they need help hauling hay. As long as I am physically able to help people, I intend to do so. When people are in a difficult place it can change everything to know they have support, so I hope to be that support.
I will always do my best to help anyone who needs it. I intend to benefit my community anyway I can. Right now the best way I can do that is to join the Army and learn to save lives. Later on in life I will find other ways of helping people, and hopefully with each person I help they will decide to help another. That way our world, and community can be a better place.
