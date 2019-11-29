John 19:18-22 And Pilate wrote a title, and put it on the cross. And the writing was Jesus Of Nazareth The King Of The Jews. This title then read many of the Jews: for the place where Jesus was crucified was nigh to the city: and it was written in Hebrew, and Greek, and Latin. Then said the chief priests of the Jews to Pilate, Write not, The King of the Jews; but that he said, I am King of the Jews. Pilate answered, What I have written I have written.
Surprisingly, situations do not always go the way we want whether dealing with human or divine authority. Concluding a series of sermons on the crucifixion, I noticed the answer Pilate gave to a group of disgruntled individuals who were upset about a placard attached to the top of the Cross.
Although the conspirators managed to convict Christ without proof, they were still unhappy because the Roman governor wrote “King of the Jews” rather than, “He said that He was King of the Jews.”
Tragically, both statements were wrong! Although the mob had accused Jesus of claiming to be the King of the Jews, He never said that about Himself! They did! Responding to a similar question asked by Pilate during the trial, Christ plainly explained, “My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.” (John 18:36)
A simplified version of Jesus’ answer would be, “No, I am not the King of the Jews.”
Much like the politics of Jesus’ day, current accusations transform themselves into evidence of crime when no crime is committed. Why? Well, Pilate clearly understood that Jesus was handed over because of a malicious personal grudge, “For he knew that for envy they had delivered him.” (Matthew 27:18)
There was no crime and thus no evidence of guilt, only a deep burning dislike for the man.
Bottom line, people will often try to get their way regardless of whether they trample God or man. However, at no time has the Almighty indicated that He intends to serve our will — or cares in the least whether we are offended by His Word. Granted, the Bible says, “All things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28), but only if the circumstance facilitates God’s purpose! Not ours!
Currently, the secularized Church is falling all over itself trying to appease the triggered “woke generation,” but do you think God cares? Let’s check and see: “Why are the nations so angry? Why do they waste their time with foolishness? The kings of the earth prepare for battle; the rulers plot together against the Lord and against his anointed. ‘Let us break their chains,’ they cry, ‘and free ourselves from slavery to God.’ But the one who rules in heaven laughs. The Lord scoffs at them.” (Psalms 2:1-4)
Thus, God couldn’t care less whether we are offended by the authority of His word or of His will. In fact, Jesus said, “For truly I tell you, until heaven and earth disappear, not the smallest letter, not the least stroke of a pen, will by any means pass from the Law until everything is accomplished.” (Matthew 5:18)
Just as Pilate replied to his detractors, the never-changing God (Malachi 3:6) also ascribes to the same mantra, “What is written is written!” So, deal with it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.