Preston Wayne Grunden, 29, Mtn. View, and Riley La Rae Weaver, 24, Mtn. View, April 11 in West Plains. Officiated by Thomas Thompson.
Steven Michael Detwiler, 17, West Plains, and Bailey Jo Gullings, 17, West Plains, April 24 in West Plains. Officiated by Matthew Koelling.
Neil Rohitkumar Patel, 37, Willow Springs, and Hajal Kiran Patel, 35, Willow Springs, May 7 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.