Donald Eugene Linson, 80, Thayer. Died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Shady Oaks Health Care Center in Thayer. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Crystal Gail Chadwell, 47, Birch Tree. Died at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Troy David Hooper, 26, Wet Plains. Died at 3 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, in West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Jeanette Ann Duke, 46, Hot Springs, Ark. Died at 8:45 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at National Park Hospital, Hot Springs, Ark. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Wilma Jane Rogers, 50, Birch Tree. Died at 9:11 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Eleanor Pace, 90, West Plains. Died at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Robert Norman Cunningham Sr., 82, West Plains. Died at 12:47 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Eula M. Turner, 97, Willow Springs. Died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
