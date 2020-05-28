Things are warming up! Here are tips for fun in the sun — safely, and with social distancing in mind.
Drink it in: Adequate hydration is essential in warm weather. Doctors recommend that seniors consume at least 7 cups of fluid daily. Liven up your intake with a cool glass of lemonade, a fruity sugar-free drink mix, iced tea, or our favorite, an Arnold Palmer (half lemonade, half iced tea)! If you’re out and about, bring a beverage along — we recommend a no-slip plastic mug with a lid and straw to cool off and avoid spills while you sip.
Hat’s the spirit! It’s easy to lose track of time while gardening, going for a stroll or reading outdoors — remember you’re in direct sunlight, and can quickly get overheated. Spring/summer hats come in a variety of fun colors and patterns — classic styles, too! Choose a wide brim to protect you from harmful UV rays, and a nice lightweight fabric to keep cool!
A sunshine stroll: Taking a walk can be a lovely way to get light cardio exercise, stretch out a bit and soak up some healthy Vitamin D from sunlight. There’s nothing quite like getting fresh air and enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. A friendly chat with neighbors from a safe distance can really help you stay connected, too!
Book ‘em! Reading outside and basking in the warm weather is a true pleasure. All it takes is a comfortable chair, adequate sun coverage, a cool drink and something to read. Escape with a “beach read,” time-travel with a historical novel or catch up on the news. For those with tired eyes, having a friend or loved one read aloud to you from a safe distance is a delight, too!
LET IT GROW! Vegetable or flower gardens are wonderful settings to enjoy the warmer weather. Tending a garden by getting your hands dirty, everyday watering, or sitting back and watching Mother Nature at work; between the blooms, butterflies and bees, even the simplest garden can be bustling with activity!
