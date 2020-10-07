ARRESTS
Matthew Ray Coldiron, 32, was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
William Terry Cobb Batterton, 43, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of failure to appear and released on $2,200 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
John Irvin Jenkins, 67, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of failure to appear and released on $686.40 bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Arthur Leon Huffman, 43, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of failure to appear, driving while revoked, failure to display a current state license plate, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia and ticketed on a charge of possession marijuana. He is held on $4,900 bail. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Chasytee Lynne Hanthorn, 34, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $225 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
David James Newberry, 19, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $29.50 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Kedra Michelle Hale, 26, was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of failure to appear and is held on $305 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
John H. Reinhoehl, 46, was arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $300 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Laura Ann Barstow, 26, was arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of stealing and released on $167.80 bail. Officer Kevin White.
Jose Alcides Portillo, 32, was arrested Sept. 26 on charges of failure to appear and ticketed on a charge of trespassing. He was released on $1,800 bail. Officer Brent McKemie.
Samuel Allen Meador, 33, was arrested Sept. 26 on a charges of failure to appear and held on $2,339.50 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Renay K. Witt, 41, was arrested Sept. 27 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Officer White.
Samantha Lynn Groves, 24, was arrested Sept. 27 on charges of failure to appear and released on $235 bail. Officer McKemie.
INCIDENTS
At 1:35 a.m. Sept. 21, a man came to the police department to speak with an officer about an incident that was determined to be a civil matter. The man became upset and threw food, causing a mess in the police department lobby. Charges were forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 21 he responded to a home on Lambert Lane regarding a deceased person, and found an elderly woman inside the home. Nothing suspicious was observed and no further investigation is expected at this time.
A man reported at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 21 officers responded to Lambert Lane regarding a bicycle that was left outside the night before and was missing the next day. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
A man reported at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 a woman had property of his and refused to return it. The case is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
At 3:48 p.m. Sept. 21 Officer McKemie reported he responded to a home on County Road 4000 to investigate a burglary.
Officer Reid reported at 2:39 a.m. Sept. 22 a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 63 and a driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 7:23 a.m. Sept. 22 officers responded to West Sixth Street regarding a found bicycle that was left in the front yard of the location sometime since the day before. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Brad Jones.
At 4:56 p.m. Sept. 22 a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 63 and a ticket was issued on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer McKemie.
At 6:47 p.m. Sept. 22 Officer McKemie responded to Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a theft. A report was taken and the suspect was identified.
At 11:24 p.m. Sept. 22 officers were dispatched to a location on Third Street regarding a stolen motor scooter. The scooter was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Whitsell.
A woman reported at 9:05 a.m. Sept. 23 a package delivered to her home on Rhonda Drive the previous day had been stolen. Officer Jones.
At 3:33 p.m. Sept. 23 officers responded to U.S. 63 to investigate a noninjury accident involving three vehicles. It was determined a vehicle struck another vehicle, causing a chain reaction that pushed the second vehicle into a third vehicle, which was stopped in the road. The incident is investigated as leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000. Cpl. Powell.
