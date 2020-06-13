North Terra Golf Club will host the 2020 Inaugural Mayor’s Cup golf tournament
Saturday, August with tee off at 9 a.m. The tournament is being presented by the
Sandbaggers Golf Club of North Terra and will be a 3-person Scramble format. The entry fee is
$40 per person, $120 per team.
The tournament, unlike many others in the area, will have a 100 percent payback to the top
four finishers in every flight—provided there are more than 21 teams—and will have prizes
on every hole. Any ties in any flight will be broken by a scorecard playoff beginning on the first
hole.
Upon completion, Mayor Jack Pahlman will present the overall winner with the
Mayor’s Cup—with the winning team members names’ engraved on it—which will remain in the
Pro Shop until next year’s tournament. The top three or four finishers in each flight (provided
more than 21 teams) will be presented with individual plaques as well as a cash payout.
The tournament has the backing and support of many area businesses and individuals
and the Sandbaggers would like to thank and recognize them. To date, committed sponsors are
Physical Therapy Associates, Elks Lodge #2418, West Plains Elks P.E.R. Association, Bryan Harris
Construction, Posey Patch, RP Lumber, Community First Bank, Southern Missouri Hearing
Specialists, Southern Missouri ENT & Allergy, Rusty Moon Quilts, American Family Insurance,
Shelter Insurance, Adams Construction, AmVets, Bob Wagner, MFA Feed, Don and Mary Dakis,
Southern Bank, Haney’s Auto, Tom and Marjorie Carr, Harold and Kay Woods, B & B Pest
Control, Richard and Kaye Huff, Ranch House, Tom and Jeanine Salmeri, The Firm, Landscape
Legends, McFarland Spine and Sports, Screenshots, Pizza Shack and Coca-Cola. If there are
other businesses that would like to sponsor a hole and receive radio and newspaper
recognition, please call Roger Cyr at 419-545-1528. T
The Sandbaggers would like to encourage everyone to frequent these places of business and thank them for their community support.
The Sandbaggers Golf Club recognizes that we are in an unprecedented time in our
country’s history. Stan Webb, Course Manager, has recommended several initiatives that
expand on the CDC recommendations for personal hygiene and good personal safety practices
that have been in effect since Monday, March 23, 2020. As such, this tournament might be
exactly what our community may need as we have responsibly isolated ourselves.
Free pizza and sodas will be available to all participants and interested persons can sign
up at the North Terra Pro Shop or call 417-256-9824. 15 teams have already signed up
and the tournament will be limited to the first 36 teams.
