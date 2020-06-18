Every year, Mercy staff have the opportunity to make donations through a giving program known as MercyWay. Since 2016, more than $6 million has been invested across all Mercy locations.
While the funds can benefit internal Mercy programs, staff have also donated to hundreds of local organizations, such as Good Samaritan Care Clinic in Mtn. View, the recipient of $7,000 from Mercy St. Francis employees.
According hospital officials, Good Samaritan Care Clinic has provided much-needed medical and dental services to uninsured patients since 2004. One of Mercy’s own physicians, Dr. Jon Roberts, was instrumental in opening the clinic.
“MercyWay is coworker driven,” said Cynthia Weatherford, administrator at Mercy Hospital St. Francis. “Our team continuously chooses to assist the Good Samaritan Care Clinic because we see how essential it is to our community in Mtn. View. We are so thankful for the work they do.”
