The West Plains High School Zizzers basketball team came looking for blood in Friday night’s game against the Rolla Bulldogs. Only one night prior the Lady Bulldogs had delivered the Lady Zizzers their second loss of the season, and the boys were out for revenge. With a final score of 56-61, the Zizzers failed to get that revenge, but what they provided was an exciting night of basketball.
The Zizzers and Bulldogs both came out fighting and the game was a nail biter right from the opening tipoff. Playing a hard, fast, physical game, the score at halftime stood tied at 22.
In the second half, the Zizzers struggled to make shots. Their fantastic rebounding efforts on the offensive end gave them several shots per possession, but they just weren’t falling.
Throughout the second half the lead passed back and forth every 30 seconds, and the crowd excitement level was incredible.
With just 3.4 seconds on the clock, Taylor Harrison stepped to the free-throw line to shoot 1 and 1 with the Zizzers trailing the Bulldogs 50-52. Harrison aimed and fired the first shot though the center of the basket which meant he got to shoot a second one. That one also found the bottom of the goal. The game was headed to overtime.
The Zizzers continued to put up a good fight, but just couldn’t get the shots to fall.
Daegen Green led the Zizzers scoring efforts with 23 points.
The Zizzers will be back in action tonight at the West Plains Civic Center against the Kickapoo Chiefs.
